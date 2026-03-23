Ana Navarro: People Will ‘Celebrate’ When Trump Dies

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Ana Navarro predicted people would celebrate when President Donald Trump dies.

Navarro made those comments while discussing Trump’s comments about the death of former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

Navarro said, “There is something particularly galling abiut the a commander-in-chief in the middle of a war taking to Truth Social to attack somebody who won a Bronze Star and Purple Heart while commander bone spurs was dodging the draft. It’s the hypocrisy of this entire situation that I think just is something that we can’t get numb to. And I just want to remind people, though, because I haven’t heard — I’ve heard very few Republicans condemn this this weekend. I saw the secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, say we should have empathy not for the family of Robert Mueller, but for Donald Trump, is who we should have empathy for. This is the same thing he did with John McCain after he died, the same thing he did with Rob Reiner. This is who he is because he is a mean person with a dark heart, verbal diarrhea, and no impulse control.”

She added, “Let me just say this, karma never forgets an address. And he is 80-years old, he’s got obvious visible physical ailments, and there will be people that when he passes away — as we will all passed away — will write these type of things and celebrate. If you don’t condemn it today from him, you don’t have a right to condemn it then from anybody.”

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