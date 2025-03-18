Suozzi: Dems Have to Support Public Safety, Border Security Instead of Just Bashing Trump

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) said Democrats “have to do a better job of saying what we stand for. We have to rebuild the middle class in our country, we need to be in favor of public safety, we need to be in favor of securing the border, we need to improve the quality of life for people. Instead of just talking about what we don’t like about the President”, they must “identify what do the Democrats stand for, let’s rebuild the middle class in our country, let’s be in favor of public safety, let’s secure the border, let’s treat people like human beings.”

In response to a question on poor polling numbers for Democrats, Suozzi said, “The Democrats have made a mess of things and have not realized the fractured media environment and President Trump has done a great job communicating against the Democrats. We have to do a better job of saying what we stand for. We have to rebuild the middle class in our country, we need to be in favor of public safety, we need to be in favor of securing the border, we need to improve the quality of life for people. Instead of just talking about what we don’t like about the President — and there are things we don’t like about the President — we have to talk about what we stand for, and, again, opportunity, rebuilding the middle class, public safety, quality of life, those things matter.”

He added, “There’s a whole broad swath of people in the Democratic Party. And people like myself, I’m chairman of the Problem Solvers Caucus, 50 people, evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, saying, let’s work together, let’s try to solve problems. And instead of just saying what’s wrong with what we don’t like about President Trump, let’s figure out where we can find common ground to move our country forward to make it better for the people who live here in our country.”

Suozzi concluded, “I think that we have to get out and identify what do the Democrats stand for, let’s rebuild the middle class in our country, let’s be in favor of public safety, let’s secure the border, let’s treat people like human beings.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett