Venezuelan Opposition Leader: Trump’s Declaration Maduro Sponsors Cartel Is ‘Game Changer’, Acknowledges Truth

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado stated that President Donald Trump’s declaration on Tren de Aragua and Venezuela is “a game changer” because it declares that the Maduro regime is sponsoring Cártel de los Soles, which Venezuelans have known about this relationship for years “but this is the first time a U.S. president, an American president states this relationship directly with Maduro and his regime, and this proves what we’ve said, that their regime represents a real and severe threat for the whole Americas.”

Machado said, “I want to highlight what just happened hours ago, last Saturday, March 15, President Trump issued a proclamation that I believe [is] a game changer, it’s [a] historic action, because not only has the Trump administration declared Tren de Aragua and the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, but with this proclamation of Saturday, he has clearly stated that Nicolás Maduro is the sponsor of the Tren de Aragua and the Cártel of los Soles.”

After reading from part of the proclamation, which states, “Maduro leads the regime-sponsored enterprise Cártel de los Soles, which coordinates with and relies on TdA and other organizations to carry out its objective of using illegal narcotics as a weapon to ‘flood’ the United States”, she added, “This relation has been known for Venezuelans for many years, but this is the first time a U.S. president, an American president states this relationship directly with Maduro and his regime, and this proves what we’ve said, that their regime represents a real and severe threat for the whole Americas.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett