MSNBC’s Rhodes: Hamas ‘Wanted to End the War,’ Israel Doesn’t ‘as Long as Hamas Is Still in Gaza’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” MSNBC Political Analyst Ben Rhodes stated that Israel’s right doesn’t “believe that Hamas should exist in any way, shape, or form inside of Gaza,” and there’s a “gap between Hamas, that wanted to end the war, and Israel that doesn’t want to end the war as long as Hamas is still in Gaza.”

Rhodes stated, “[L]ook, the main gap is they could agree to some kind of hostage exchange for — hostages for prisoners exchange in phase one. But phase two was the phase that was really about whether or not the war was actually going to end, which is something that the Israeli right has never wanted to agree to. They don’t believe that Hamas should exist in any way, shape, or form inside of Gaza, and some of them have even called for annexation of parts of Gaza.”

He continued, “And so, you always had this gap between Hamas, that wanted to end the war, and Israel that doesn’t want to end the war as long as Hamas is still in Gaza.”

Rhodes added that when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “resumes the conflict like this, he usually fortifies the right wing of the coalition that he’s running.”

