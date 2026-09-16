Video: Macklemore Praising a Columbia University Group That Called Oct. 7 an ‘Historic Win’ Is Why Ed Sheeran Canceled Him

Rapper Macklemore is attempting to spin his firing from the Ed Sheeran tour as a mere violation of his free speech when in reality the anti-Israel leftist didn’t just yell “Free Palestine” at Sheeran’s stadium-packed concerts. He also praised a radical Ivy League college group that said the mass murder of Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, 2023, was an “historic win” for Gazans.

Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, faced fierce backlash last week for yelling “Free Palestine” as he opened for Ed Sheeran on the latter’s “Loop Tour.” In addition, Macklemore flashed anti-Israel slogans on the jumbotron, and wore a Palestinian scarf on stage. But that isn’t all. He also praised the violent extremist group Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and dedicated his song to the group. SJP is the group that took over Columbia University several times, intimidating students and staff, and wantonly destroying school property.

SJP is worse than that, too. The group has also stated in one of its official documents that the horrid attacks by Palestinian militants that killed more than 1,000 men, women, the elderly, children, and even babies in Israel on October 7, 2023, was an “historic win for the Palestinian resistance.”

Not only did Macklemore praise this terror-supporting organization, he went on to dedicate his song, “Hindi’s Hall,” to the group. The song was written to lionize the pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University.

After his rants from stage, many began calling for Ed Sheeran to fire Macklemore from the tour. And the pressure really came to bear on the tour’s promoters when NFL owner and billionaire Robert Kraft told the tour operators that he would not allow Macklemore to perform at Gillette Stadium, which Kraft owns. Kraft also convinced seven other stadium owners to contact Sheeran and warn him that Macklemore was not welcome at their venues.

It was not long before the tour folks dumped Macklemore from the remaining eight shows at which he was scheduled to appear.

The Sheeran tour is not the first time Macklemore has taken the stage pushing antisemitic tropes. At one concert, for instance, he even donned a giant nose and fake beard for one recent concert.

At that same event, he was seen giving a Nazi salute while dressed as a stereotypical Jew.

Macklemore has had his supporters, of course. A number of singers and artists have come to his side to protest his being cancelled from the Sheeran tour. Supporters include the virulently anti-Israel Irish group Kneecap, singer Paloma Faith, Swedish pop star Zara Larsson, the rock band Garbage, Kehlani, Australia’s Toni Watson, Dolly Parton’s sister, Stella, and more.

This week, several of the acts that were touring with Sheeran also quit the tour in support of the vile rapper, including singer Finneas, Irish acts Aaron Rowe and Beoga, and Lukas Graham of Denmark.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston