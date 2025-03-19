Stephen Miller: Alien Enemies Act Is ‘Settled Law’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller argued a federal judge’s objections to the Trump administration’s use of the Alien Enemies Act were “dangerous and lunatic.”

According to Miller, the use of the law had already been settled by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1948, making it “settled law.”

“[F]irst of all, four presidents used the Alien Enemies Act, four,” host Sean Hannity said. “And the U.S. Supreme Court in 1948 upheld Truman’s use of this and ruled the law itself and said it was constitutional. We even have a constitutional precedent for it which raises questions about John Roberts to me.”

“This is settled law to use that common phrase, Sean,” Miller replied. This is settled law. Alien Enemies Act has been on the books and has been upheld for over 200 years. And by the way, the fact that it’s a 200-year-old law makes it stronger. This was adopted by the founding generation of our country. The people who wrote the Constitution wrote this law because they understood when America is being invaded by a hostile power, the president is at the height of his authority to turn back that invasion.

He continued, “Tren de Aragua is arguably the most ruthless, violent, menacing gang now designated as terrorists. So these are now terrorists operating in the entire Western Hemisphere. More violent and vicious even than MS-13. What this judge tried to do would have meant if this ruling was accepted that a single district court judge can direct the movements of every single aircraft conducting every single deportation of every single criminal and terrorist in the United States, it would collapse the entire immigration enforcement system. It would be open borders by fiat and our nation. It would be open season on our nation, from every single hostile regime and hostile foreign power on the face of the Earth. That is how dangerous and lunatic this ruling is.”

