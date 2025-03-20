Kennedy: ‘Popular as Chlamydia’ Schumer Was Right on Preventing Government Shutdown

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said while Democrats were struggling in the court of American public opinion, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was right to vote to prevent a government shutdown.

“I don’t hate anybody that includes Senator Schumer,” he said. “He’s very smart. On the other hand, Chuck’s often wrong. He never makes the same mistake twice. He — he makes it five or six times, just to be sure. But this time, he — he got it right in supporting our efforts to keep government open. Unless — unless a football coach taught you history, you understand that shutting government down never achieves anything. It just scares people, especially the elderly. Having said that, many Democrats are angry at Schumer. Among them right now, we’ve all seen the news, he’s about as popular as Chlamydia, but — but that to me, that to me says as much about the Democratic Party as it does about Senator Schumer. What it tells me is that the moon wing of the Democratic Party is firmly in control.”

Now, that’s great for the Republican Party, but it’s bad for America. The — these — these people are deeply weird. For example, no — no honest person who’s whose IQ is above his age doesn’t believe that they’re that biological sex doesn’t exist, but they do. That’s what I mean when I say they’re deeply weird. I — our Republican secret plan for dealing with the Democrats is called operation let them speak, but that’s — and that’s good for our party, but it’s bad for America, and I think Schumer did the right thing.

