Alex Marlow: All the Positive ‘Snow White’ Reviews Are Actually Negative

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the reception of the newest “Snow White” movie.

Marlow stated that even among the professional critics, who will grade left-wing movies beneficially, the reviews still aren’t great. He then turned to reviews that were counted as positive and read from some of them, which said that the film has dull edges, “isn’t particularly fun or majestic”, “remains a bit of slog, at least for adults”, is too focused on trying to fix the old film, is “blander” than needed, is “okay”, and is “more ho-hum than heigh-ho.”

