Maher: California Needs a ‘Sane’ DOGE, Dems Appear ‘Incapable’ of Fixing Taxes, Regulations

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that Democrats “seem to be incapable of doing anything about” the taxes and regulations that are driving people out and argued that California needs someone like an Elon Musk who operates “in a sane way.”

After talking about projections that some blue states will lose population while some red states will gain, Maher stated that “the reason why people are voting with their feet is a lot of what your book is about, taxes and regulation. I certainly have been screaming about it forever. I did three years with a sign here that said, how long is it going to take for me to get my solar hooked up? Three years, talking about it on television in this state, you couldn’t do it. This state has almost 400,000 regulations. I just put in a new roof because the fire, I thought, oh, let’s get a roof that’s not going to burn up, two inspections. Why are you inspecting my roof? It’s my f*cking roof. If it falls on me, that’s my problem. And we’re taxed more than any other state. People are leaving these kind of states for places where they’re not — they [don’t] feel the heavy breath of government on them. It’s not that hard for Democrats to understand this, but they seem to be incapable of doing anything about it.”

Later, Maher said, “[W]e need an Elon Musk who would do to California what he’s doing to the government, in a sane way. If you have 400,000 regulations and you cannot build a high-speed rail that started in 2008, you need somebody to come in here.”

