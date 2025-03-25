CNN’s Enten: Americans Who Think Country on the Right Track Under Trump ‘Through the Roof’

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central” that the percentage of Americans who believe the country is on the right track is “through the roof” in President Donald Trump’s second term.

Enten said, “All we talk about is how unpopular Donald Trump is. But in reality, he’s basically more popular than he was at any point in term number one and more popular than he was when he won election back in November of 2024. What are we talking about? His net favorable rating right now comes in at minus four points. Compare that to where he was when he won in November 2024, when he was at minus seven points, or in March 2017 when he was at minus 10 points. So when you compare Trump against himself, he’s actually closer to the apex than he is to the bottom of the trough. And of course, that’s so important because Donald Trump, historically speaking, has had his numbers underestimated.”

He added, “The bottom line is the percentage of Americans who say we’re on the right track is through the roof. And if you were to compare it to when presidents have historically been reelected — of course Trump is not constitutionally eligible to run for reelection, but I think it sort of puts it in perspective — 42% of the country says the country is on the right track when the incumbent party is reelected. And also keep in mind, back when [then-Vice President] Kamala Harris lost and the Democrats were turned out of power, only about 27 to 28% of the country said the country was on the right track.”

