Susan Rice: Trump Administration Group Chat ‘Biggest National Security Debacle’

Former White House adviser Susan Rice said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg being added to Signal group chat on military strikes against the Houthis between Trump administration officials was “the biggest national security debacle that any professional can remember.”

Rice said, “It’s stunning. It’s likely the biggest national security debacle that any professional can remember. Let me explain a bit why this is so crazy. First of all national security advisors convene what is called the national security principals committee meeting. This is the cabinet level group that makes the most important decisions and recommendations to the president on national security. It’s all those people that are on that chat, the Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, the Director of National Intelligence, the CIA Director and others by the way. It’s bizarre.”

She continued, “This absolutely needs to be thoroughly investigated.”

Rice added, “This is pure laziness, malpractice, recklessness, and probably also a desire to hide from The Presidential Records Act the legal responsibility to keep written communications that happen and between government officials and particularly national security officials for the public record. So there’s many, many ways in which was so crazy.”

