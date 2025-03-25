Trump: ‘Don’t Know’ if Russia Is Dragging Feet on Deal, ‘Could Be’ But I Think They Want End to War

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” President Donald Trump stated that he doesn’t know if Russia is dragging its feet on agreeing to a peace deal and it’s possible they might be like he’s done when “I don’t want to sign a contract. I want to sort of stay in the game, but maybe I don’t want to do it, quite,” but he thinks both parties would like to see the war end.

Host Greg Kelly asked, “I know the conversations are ongoing, but — and you can’t say everything, you don’t want to say everything, probably, about diplomacy, but we’re hearing that maybe Russia is dragging its feet at this point and Zelensky has shown some openness, especially after what happened in the Oval Office a few weeks ago. Is that accurate at this point?”

Trump responded, “I don’t know. I’ll let you know at a certain point, but I think that Russia wants to see an end to it. But it could be they’re dragging their feet. I’ve done it over the years. I don’t want to sign a contract. I want to sort of stay in the game, but maybe I don’t want to do it, quite, I’m not sure. But, no, I think Russia would like to see it end, and I think Zelensky would like to see it end at this point.”

