Waltz: Someone Else Was Supposed to Be in Signal Chat Who Wasn’t

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz stated that there was someone else who was supposed to be on the Signal chat that Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg was mistakenly on who “was never on there” but Waltz thought they were and Goldberg’s contact appeared to be somebody else, though he declined to say who this individual was.

Host Laura Ingraham asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:25] “Was there someone else supposed to be on the chat that wasn’t on the chat that you thought was on the chat?”

Waltz answered, “So, the person I thought was on there was never on there. It was this guy.”

Ingraham then asked, “Who was that person supposed to be?”

Waltz responded, “Well, I’m not — look, Laura, I take responsibility. I built the group.”

