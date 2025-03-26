Dem Rep. Min: Cities Shouldn’t Decide Voter ID, GOP Too Focused on Sanctuary Cities

On Wednesday’s “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Dave Min (D-CA) argued that cities shouldn’t be deciding voter ID laws and also criticized Republicans on the Oversight Committee for focusing on sanctuary city policies.

Host Audie Cornish asked, “Donald Trump actually signed an executive order tasking DOGE to now look at state voter rolls. This, obviously, looking for foreign nationals. I know that California actually enacted a bill that you authorized that prevents cities from requiring IDs at polling places. It seems like this is going to be on a collision course with federal law. This is happening with sanctuary cities. This was happening with other things. So, are you preparing for a fight? Like, what’s the conversation?”

Min responded, “So, the bill I passed would prevent cities, as you mentioned, from passing their own unique voter ID requirements. The idea being that the state should have its own uniform policies. And I continually asked Huntington Beach, which was the source of this problem — they tried to pass their own voter ID requirements, based on the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen — I said, show me any evidence that there’s any voter fraud, and I will –.”

Cornish then cut in to ask, “But are those kinds of laws on — going to be at crosshairs with the Trump administration and its push to put in place long-time voter ID rules that, we should say, a Pew poll found 81% of Americans support requiring an ID to vote?”

Min answered, “[W]hat I’m saying is, is that we — this needs to be done by the legislature, not by the president, not by cities. It needs to be done by Congress. And if Congress wants to pass a voter ID requirement, we can talk about the pros and cons of that, but it shouldn’t be based on false, baseless conspiracies of voter fraud that isn’t happening. This is a solution in search of a problem that doesn’t exist. And that is the problem right now. And Donald Trump cannot pass these types of executive orders. Those powers belong with Congress.”

Earlier in the interview, Min said Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have “focused on sanctuary city policies” that his constituents aren’t concerned about.

