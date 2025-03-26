Dem Rep. Sherman on CA Medicaid Shortfall: We’re ‘Fine’, Have to Give Medicaid to Illegals So ‘We All Don’t Get’ Sick

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) discussed the state’s Medicaid shortfall and said that California is “fine.” But “The depression in the stock market will hurt California over the next ten years.” And that the state has to provide Medicaid to illegal immigrants “so that we all don’t get infectious diseases.”

Sherman said, “California’s fine. We rely significantly on taxing wealthy people on capital gains. The depression in the stock market will hurt California over the next ten years. You cannot treat a family by only treating some family members. If you don’t treat COVID in a woman without documents, then our children who are U.S. citizens are going to get COVID, and that’s going to be much, much worse. To paint this idea that the state of California is going down the tubes and it’s undocumented immigrants that are the reason is simply absurd. California’s going to do fine. And we’re going to make sure that the people who live in California [are] healthy.”

He continued, “Also, it’s absolutely wrong to say that every undocumented immigrant gets Medicaid or Medi-Cal, as we call it in California. The rules for eligibility do not say, well, if you’re here illegally, you get special treatment. But we do make sure that the people who live in the city of Los Angeles have the basic health care that they need so that we all don’t get infectious diseases.”

