Carville on the Trump Administration: ‘Is It Collapsing, or Has It Collapsed? That’s the Only Argument to Have’

Saturday, on CNN’s “Smerconish,” longtime Democrat strategist James Carville doubled down on his claim that the Trump administration is trending to “collapse.”

Carville had made previous statements about the “end” of the Trump administration but has consistently downplayed it as a political success.

“At this rate, the honeymoon, the Trump honeymoon will be over — best case by Memorial Day, but more likely than the next 30 days,” host Michael Smerconish said. “And in November 2025, we start turning the tide with what will be remembered as one of the most important elections in recent years, the Virginia governor’s race. You know that we extend this invitation to you a month ago when you first wrote those words because we thought, what will Carville say when that deadline comes? What are you thinking?”

“Well, what tense are we in?” Carville replied. “Is it collapsing, or has it collapsed? That’s the only argument to have. And I was wrong. I said, Memorial Day. It’s before April Fool’s Day, which the Trump administration should make a national holiday because it so accurately represents who they are. So, I’m not really — no one — do not argue with me. Look at what’s happening in the markets. We look at what happened on Signal-gate. We look at what’s happening all the way, all around us. You know, treating measles with apricot pits or something like that. I think the thing is collapsed. But I’ll go to you. Let’s take the middle ground here and say it’s collapsing. And I’ll meet you halfway. But that’s about all I can do.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor