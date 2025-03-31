Moulton: I Should Have Called for Biden to Step Aside Sooner

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said that he wishes he had called for President Joe Biden to step aside earlier than he did and “clearly, what was going on in the White House was even worse than those of us in Congress knew from what we could see.”

Host Elizabeth Vargas asked, “I do want to ask you about this brand new book that’s coming out tomorrow on the 2024 campaign and President Biden’s insistence that he was fit to run for a second term in office. The book reports that, as early as 2023, Democratic Party leaders were worried that he wasn’t up to it, much less up to serving a full second term. And that there were even plans, should he die in office, as to who would swear in the vice president. One veteran strategist who was worried about Harris’ ability to defeat Trump is reported as saying, well, at least she has a pulse.”

Moulton answered, “Look, I was the third member of Congress, House or Senate, to publicly call for President Biden to step aside. But, honestly, I wish I had been the first and I wish I had done it sooner. I think there’s a lot of blame to go around here. But, clearly, what was going on in the White House was even worse than those of us in Congress knew from what we could see.”

