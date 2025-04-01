Marlow Calls on Colleges to ‘Step Up’, Field All-Male Basketball Team to Win Women’s Championship

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the trans athletes debate.

Marlow stated, “You’ve got to take stuff to the logical conclusion, where do things go? … I feel like one college is going to have to step up and recruit all men to the women’s basketball team, have them wear wigs, and then just start racking up 150 points a game against the women…then it will stop. Like, so, one college, you’ve got to step up.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo