Malliotakis: Possible Message of Tuesday’s Results Is DOGE Needs to Be More Deliberate, Move Slower

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” House Republican Conference Assistant Whip Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) stated that while nothing has actually changed in terms of the balance of power as a result of Tuesday’s election, cutting government waste, fraud, and abuse and unneeded bureaucracy needs to be done “in a thoughtful, deliberate, and responsible manner. We’ve seen some unintended consequences, and it needs to slow down a bit. And, perhaps, that is one of the messages that is being sent tonight.”

Malliotakis began by saying, “Well, the interesting thing is that nothing has actually changed. We still have the two Republican congressional seats in Florida and the Wisconsin court is still liberal-leaning, 4-3. Nothing actually flipped in either case. And so, I don’t think anyone’s really gained or lost anything tonight. I think things continue as they are. I would dispute my colleagues’ reference…nobody has cut Medicare, nobody has cut Medicaid, nobody has cut Social Security, in fact, we’re looking to strengthen those programs.”

She continued, “I would say that, perhaps, there is a sentiment in the country that things are moving way too fast. I think that there’s a lot of change that has been happening. I’ve been critical, myself, of some of the fast and furious changes and recommendations from DOGE. I think the overall goal to find and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse, eliminate unnecessary overhead and bureaucracy in our government is much needed, but we need to do it in a thoughtful, deliberate, and responsible manner. We’ve seen some unintended consequences, and it needs to slow down a bit. And, perhaps, that is one of the messages that is being sent tonight.”

