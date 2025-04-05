Coons: Tariffs on ‘Dirty Steel from China and Russia’ Would Level Playing Field

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) argued that if there are tariffs imposed “on dirty steel from China and Russia, then we’d be leveling the playing field. So, I don’t necessarily think tariffs are always bad. But I think tariffs on our close partners and allies should be used sparingly, if at all.”

Coons said legislation he has with Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) that “requires a study of emissions intensity so that we know and can prove to the world that our steel is cleaner, that our glass and our aluminum and our fertilizer, heavy industrial products, where we compete globally — the point of that bill with Kevin Cramer was to study and prove that our industrial products, which already have to comply with high emissions standards, are cleaner than competitors from China, from Russia, from India. I don’t want Kevin to get in trouble because he didn’t agree to a bill that would impose taxes or tariffs.”

He continued, “I do think that if we put fees, tariffs on dirty steel from China and Russia, then we’d be leveling the playing field. So, I don’t necessarily think tariffs are always bad. But I think tariffs on our close partners and allies should be used sparingly, if at all. And, to your point, we’ll have to see whether this is a negotiating tactic or whether they stay in place. I think if they stay in place for the long term, prices will go up for millions of Americans and our markets will go down.”

