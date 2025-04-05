Grenell: We Should End Guarantees for Loans to French if They Retaliate Over Tariffs

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” U.S. Presidential Envoy for Special Missions Ric Grenell reacted to French President Emmanuel Macron calling for the E.U. to suspend investments in the United States over new tariffs by stating that the U.S. shouldn’t be guaranteeing loans through the Export-Import Bank or U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to help the French “if they’re going to try to manipulate the tariff process so that they always have one up on us.”

Grenell said, “Well, look, what President Macron is doing and what the French are doing and what some other countries are doing is trying to retaliate against President Trump trying to make tariffs equal. … President Trump is the first one to actually step out and make it so that it would be equal. But the French have decided to respond, and they are going to increase tariffs.”

He continued, “But what the French don’t realize is that there [are] a whole bunch of programs, whether it’s through one of the entities of the United States called the DFC or the [Export-Import] Bank, where we have guaranteed loans, the American taxpayer has guaranteed loans for the French on some big infrastructure projects. And we shouldn’t be doing that. We shouldn’t be helping the French if they’re going to try to manipulate the tariff process so that they always have one up on us.”

