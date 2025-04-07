MSNBC’s Lemire: Trump Is Attempting to ‘Quell’ a GOP ‘Rebellion’

MSNBC host Jonathan Lemire claimed Monday on “Morning Joe” that President Donald Trump is quelling a rebellion from Republican lawmakers over tariffs.

Lemire said, “This morning Goldman Sachs again raised the odds of a us recession now to 45%. It’s the second time it has raised its forecast in the last week. We’ve heard from President Trump again this morning. He’s taking it to social a couple of times, including just a moment ago. I’m going to read it. It’s on the screen. ‘The United States has a chance to do something that it should have been done decades ago. Don’t be weak. Don’t be stupid. Don’t be a panican.’ Which appears to be a term he coined. He puts in parentheses ‘A new party based on weak and stupid people. Be strong, courageous and patient, and greatness will be the result.’ So Joe and Mika, this is a clear reaction to what we’ve heard in the last few days. Even some Republicans, let’s be clear, mild, tentative criticism, but we heard from Senator Ted Cruz earlier.”

He added, “There have been others who have spoken out questioning the wisdom of these tariffs, at least as a long term solution. And this appears to be President Trump’s efforts to try to quell any rebellion before it really erupts within the GOP.”

