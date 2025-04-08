Agriculture Sec’y: Tariffs Will Hit Some Eggs We’re Importing to Address Shortage, Don’t See ‘Significant’ Price Hike

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins acknowledged that the United States is importing eggs to address the shortage and some of that will be impacted by tariffs, “but the market in America is already adjusting. So, I believe that you won’t see a significant increase or maybe even an increase in the price of eggs in the coming weeks, that we feel pretty confident in where that is.”

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 7:25] “Seeing what you’re seeing now, do you think prices will go up? I know we talk a lot about egg prices, and you’ve seen them go down. The weekly average price just for white, large-shell eggs just went up $0.26. But, you are importing a number of eggs to meet the shortage.”

Rollins responded, “We are.”

Baier continued, “And there’s like 328% for the month imported, almost 450% importing more than over a year ago. And, obviously, some of that, from Turkey and Mexico, is hit by a tariff, now.”

Rollins responded, “Well, true. But what I will say is this: We have been working on the egg issue, obviously, since we started a couple of months ago. We released a big, bold plan on A. how to combat the avian flu, B. how to deregulate under Biden’s crazy overregulations out of here, out of USDA that caused the prices to go up, even aside from the avian flu. We saw those prices significantly decline. But, while that’s happening, we also put forward massive repopulation. So, as those egg-layers were wiped out, repopulating more quickly. So, we’ll see the market react to that. Will those eggs be tariffed coming in from Turkey or South Korea, wherever they are? Yes, they will, but the market in America is already adjusting. So, I believe that you won’t see a significant increase or maybe even an increase in the price of eggs in the coming weeks, that we feel pretty confident in where that is.”

