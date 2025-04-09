Chris Matthews: ‘Almost Brain Dead’ GOP Can’t Tell Trump He’s Wrong

Wednesday, during an appearance on “Morning Joe,” long-time MSNBC personality Chris Matthews attacked the “almost brain dead” Republican Party for what he said was an inability to tell President Donald Trump he was wrong on tariffs.

Matthews said, “This whole thing with Trump right now — and I take the view that he’s going for real here — you know, when he said last night in a black tie that he won the election in 2020, he’s still lying about that. When he went out there and sold Trump University and the Trump Shuttle — remember, you could go to Washington, to New York, and back again on the Trump Shuttle? — All those things were disasters, the casinos in New Jersey, disaster in Atlantic City. All those times, Trump said, I really believe this, this is really true when he was lying. He was wrong.”

He added, “I think this time in the Republicans, what’s different is this time the Republican Party is still almost brain dead in its inability to say, no, you’re wrong, we believe in free trade. As you said a minute ago, the Republicans have long believed in free trade. They believe this is the answer. Interlocking economies around the world.”

