Dem Rep. Boyle: We Support Some Tariffs, But ‘Challenge Is,’ Many Dems, Including Me ‘Strongly Oppose’ Trump 

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) reacted to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) partially praising tariffs by saying that most Democrats support some tariffs, but “the challenge is, in this context, there are so many folks on my side, myself included, who strongly oppose President Trump and what he’s doing, and, every single day, find ourselves disturbed by the things he’s doing,” and “a lot of folks on our side, and not just on our side, some Independents and Republicans as well, want to see us fighting and making sure that we are fighting what Trump is doing that is inappropriate and even illegal at every single turn.”

After playing video of Whitmer saying that she isn’t opposed to tariffs overall, but they need to have clear goals, host Laura Coates asked, “Congressman, are Whitmer’s tariffs comments running counter to what message Democrats want to send, or is it appropriate?”

Boyle answered, “So, I think there are two things going on here, at the same time, which is challenging. The first is, it has, I think, always been the majority view on the Democratic side that tariffs, when they are limited and they are industry-specific for a specific reason, for example, to stop China from steel dumping, that was a great example of a tariff that many Democrats supported and continue to do so. I think the challenge is, in this context, there are so many folks on my side, myself included, who strongly oppose President Trump and what he’s doing, and, every single day, find ourselves disturbed by the things he’s doing, including today, trying to investigate two former Republican members of his own administration who he just doesn’t like because they spoke out on principle. So, I think that a lot of folks on our side, and not just on our side, some Independents and Republicans as well, want to see us fighting and making sure that we are fighting what Trump is doing that is inappropriate and even illegal at every single turn.”

