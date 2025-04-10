Sen. Kennedy: AOC Is the ‘Reason There Are Directions on a Shampoo Bottle’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) took a jab at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Host Sean Hannity asked about the Democratic Party’s leadership. In its 2024 election losses, the party appears to have been led by more “radical” Democrats, including Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Kennedy suggested there was value for Republicans with this leadership.

Hannity said, “I got 30 seconds. I got to give it to Senator Kennedy. What do you think of the new leadership, Jasmine, AOC, and Bernie?”

“I consider Congresswoman Ocasio Cortez to be the leader of the Democratic Party,” Kennedy replied. “She’s entitled to her opinion. I’m entitled to mine. As I’ve said about her before, I think she’s the reason there are directions on a shampoo bottle.

“You didn’t plan that out?” Hannity interrupted. “We got to hurry.”

“Our plan for dealing with her is called Operation: Let Her Speak,” Kennedy added.

