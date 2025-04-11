Bruce on Witkoff Floating Deal on Iran Nuke Plants: Not Negotiating Yet, Must See ‘if Iran Is Serious About That Part’

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce responded to Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff suggesting a possible compromise on allowing Iran to have nuclear power plants by stating that the meeting this weekend is just a meeting, not any sort of negotiation, “we’re not even at a point yet here where we’re talking about the details of the negotiation, but whether or not this terrorist regime of Iran is willing to try to do something for its own population and for their own continued existence.” And Iran is “not exactly in a position right now to make any rules or make any demands.” And “we still have to determine if Iran is serious about that part of the framework.”

Host Elizabeth Vargas asked, “So, the Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, made a bit of news today when he said we’re open to compromise, that maybe Iran — our ultimate goal is no nuclear weapon, and that’s our starting point. But we’re willing to compromise, meaning maybe you can have nuclear power plants. That is something that Israel has said, no way we’re allowing that, we want all nuclear facilities destroyed. That would be a big thing. Is the United States open to allowing Iran to keep nuclear power plants as long as it destroys nuclear weapon sort of making facilities?”

Bruce answered, “Well, this is — I can’t speak to or speculate on what may or may not happen when and if negotiations happen. So, Elizabeth, this is a meeting. It is not a negotiation. This is to really determine if the Iranians are serious about wanting to make the change. They, of course, are on their heels now with the success of Israel, the problems with Hamas, with Hezbollah, and the Houthis. So, we’re not even at a point yet here where we’re talking about the details of the negotiation, but whether or not this terrorist regime of Iran is willing to try to do something for its own population and for their own continued existence. This is — we’re — they’re not exactly in a position right now to make any rules or make any demands. But Envoy Witkoff — and any kind of negotiation, when and if it happens, of course, requires talking with the people at issue and sitting down at a table and we still have to determine if Iran is serious about that part of the framework.”

