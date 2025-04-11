Justice: We Have a Year and a Half to Clean Up Energy Network, Make It Function on Grid

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Bottom Line,” Sen. Jim Justice (R-WV) said that the United States has to move on cleaning up its energy network and grid and has a year and a half to do so.

Justice said, “To be perfectly honest, in this country, we’ve got a year and a half. And there could be a possibility that it could expand just a little bit more than that. But, really, and truly, within a year and a half, we’re going to have to make some really, really tough decisions. If we don’t get busy with absolutely cleaning up the network and making it absolutely functional on the grid, if we don’t absolutely bring more energy to the table, we’re going to have a demand for energy like you can’t possibly imagine, absolutely, it could very well be an electricity demand of double what it is today.”

He added, “Well, what is that going to do? Really and truly, are we going to choose between keeping our homes cool and warm in winter, or are we going to choose between the opportunity of jobs and industry? Because, today, you can’t possibly do both.”

He continued, “I will promise you that Doug Burgum is a superstar and he knows and knows very well, and so does President Trump. And that’s why President Trump, the other day made us all so proud in regard to coal, because we’ve got to have coal.”

