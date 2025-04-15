Auchincloss: Antisemitism Is ‘Endemic’ at ‘Too Many Universities’, Trump Admin. Is Fighting It the Wrong Way 

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) stated that antisemitism is “an endemic problem on too many universities. The wrong way to respond is to stamp right-wing politics onto universities in the name of antisemitism and to impair funding for sickle cell disease and mobility improvements for stroke survivors or autism research.”

Auchincloss said, “After October 7, I went to Harvard’s campus and I spoke with Jewish students, with Israeli students, and, without doubt, there was targeted harassment on that campus that needed to be addressed. And working with alumni and faculty and students, we built pressure on Harvard to change course, working with Republicans in Congress, we’ve gotten the United States Civil Rights Commission to do a year-long investigation on campus antisemitism across the country, working with the Anti-Defamation League, we’ve gotten them to issue reports on campus antisemitism, along with recommendations. These are all the right ways to respond to what is an endemic problem on too many universities. The wrong way to respond is to stamp right-wing politics onto universities in the name of antisemitism and to impair funding for sickle cell disease and mobility improvements for stroke survivors or autism research. That does not help anybody.”

He further stated that Harvard has made changes on things that “need to be addressed.”

