Education Secretary McMahon: ‘I Think There Are Two Sexes, There’s Male and Female — Transgender Doesn’t Have a Play in This’

Wednesday, during an appearance on CNN’s “The Arena,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon reiterated the Trump administration’s view of transgender athletes participating in female athletics as a violation of Title IX.

McMahon said she believed transgender athletes, even with puberty-blocking hormones, still had an advantage over females.

“Madam Secretary, I do want to put up Title IX because it seems like that’s the foundation of your argument here,” CNN host Kasie Hunt said. “Just as a reminder for anyone I know, my own mother was a massive beneficiary of Title IX. I’m lucky to be young enough that that had been settled by the time I went to school. It says: ‘No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.’ So, can you explain why you think transgender athletes amounts to sex discrimination under this title?’

“I think there are two sexes,” McMahon replied. “There’s male and female. And so transgender doesn’t have a play in this. You’re born a boy, you’re a boy. You’re born a girl, you’re a girl. And even with puberty-blocking hormones, etc., males are still stronger. Their structure is different. They can perform very differently in competition. And we have to respect and understand that and give women the rights that they have under this Title IX.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor