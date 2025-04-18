Abrego Garcia Lawyer: White House Evidence of His MS-13 Membership Is ‘Distraction’, Case Isn’t About if He’s in MS-13

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rina Gandhi, one of the attorneys representing Kilmar Abrego Garcia, stated that a photo published by the White House that it says proves Abrego Garcia is an MS-13 member “is just a continuation of the distraction. This case is not about whether Mr. Abrego Garcia is good or bad, whether he is or isn’t in MS-13, whether he should be able to remain for the rest of his life in the U.S. or not.” It’s about due process.

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “One thing that we’ve heard from the legal team, and, against this allegation from the White House, is about his history. I know that you’ve said he doesn’t have a criminal history, that he had never been arrested for anything before. People at the White House have pointed out to me, they say that doesn’t mean that he wasn’t a member of MS-13. There’s not always criminal activity on someone’s record if they are in a gang. And I want to show you something that the president posted tonight, it’s a photo of what he says is your client’s left hand. You can see his knuckles there. And the president is showing these tattoos that the White House alleges [reveal] that he’s a member of MS-13. … [T]he actual MS13 that you see at the top, that’s not actually a tattoo. That’s what they’re saying the tattoos portray. What is your reaction to this photo?

Gandhi responded, “My reaction is this is just a continuation of the distraction. This case is not about whether Mr. Abrego Garcia is good or bad, whether he is or isn’t in MS-13, whether he should be able to remain for the rest of his life in the U.S. or not. This case is about the simple fact that he was removed without due process, and if it can happen to him and the government pushes back at every turn, despite three different courts ordering them to return him, then who’s next?”

