Goldman: Allowing Trump to Rule ‘By Threat’ Will Be ‘How Our Democracy Dies’

Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY) said on Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that if lawmakers allow President Donald Trump to rule “by threat,” it will cause our democracy to die.

Goldman said, “The fact that Donald Trump rules by threat and fiat has come out and has a real chilling effect on members of Congress and mostly Republicans. Mitt Romney had a whole chapter in his book about how a Republican colleague of his told him that he changed his vote because he was fearful for his family’s safety.”

He continued, “And you now have Donald Trump, who has a cult following behind him and threatens people, attacks them if they cross him as well now, he released and pardoned a militia of January 6th, criminal convicts who will do anything he says. And so, there’s got to be thoughts of this. And let me just explain for a minute why that’s so dangerous. Okay, you might say, all right, well, that’s, you know, a hazard of the job, but think about whether any of us want to vote a certain way, but because we fear for our personal safety or our family’s personal safety, we decide to vote differently we are no longer representing our constituents.”

Goldman added, “We are representing something else, something else, more like the person, the bully who’s threatening us. That is how Vladimir Putin operates. That is how Viktor Orban operates. That is how dictators operate. And that’s how our democracy dies. Because if you are not voting based on the merits and the substance and your voters and constituents, then you are not a representative elected official and you are not part of a truly Democratic body.”

