Clyburn: We Have a Good Message, The Problem Is Most Media Not Like MSNBC Is

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said that Democrats have a good message, “The problem we’ve got, honestly, is that we have to depend upon the media to deliver it.” And “when you’ve got people saying we’re not going to fact-check, we’re not going to worry about whether or not you’re telling the truth and just let the reports go out there. That’s what’s killing us as Democrats, because we don’t have a stomach for just lying.”

Clyburn stated, “I think the message that’s coming from the Democratic Party is a good message. The problem we’ve got, honestly, is that we have to depend upon the media to deliver it. If we have The Washington Post, for instance, caving to this wannabe dictator, and we’ve got other media entities that seem to rather push a narrative that will bring eyes to their newspapers or to their television sets and not really give a fair hearing or reporting to what we’re doing.”

He added, “I have to rely upon people like [guest host Ali Velshi]. You do a great job of this. That’s why I like coming on your shows on the weekends, because you do real, good, substantive reporting of what the issues are around us. But when you’ve got people saying we’re not going to fact-check, we’re not going to worry about whether or not you’re telling the truth and just let the reports go out there. That’s what’s killing us as Democrats, because we don’t have a stomach for just lying.”

