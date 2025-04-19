Franklin Graham: ‘Jesus Christ Became the Sacrifice to God for the Sins of Mankind’

During an appearance on Newsmax TV on Saturday, evangelist Franklin Graham shared his thoughts on the events that led up to Christ’s crucifixion and their significance in the Easter story.

“Jesus, when he hung on the cross on Friday — while he was on the cross, with the blood pouring down the cross coming from his head and his back, the nails in his hands and his feet, the spear in his side — all of that, God poured on his son at that moment all the sins of mankind — sins past, present, future,” Graham said. “Jesus Christ became the sacrifice to God for the sins of mankind. And God had to turn his back because he cannot behold sin. He can’t look on sin. And Jesus said, ‘My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?’ And at that moment, God had to turn his back.”

“Jesus took our sins and he died on that cross, shedding his blood, and he was buried in a tomb,” he continued. “So, yes — he came out on Sunday. He walked right out of that tomb of sin. He’s alive and he’s alive today. And so, if we confess our sins and repent and turn from them, God will forgive us. You don’t have to work for it. You don’t have to say so many prayers. You don’t have to do something difficult. You don’t have to give money to the church or whatever. It’s just simply by faith. If you’re just simply willing to believe and willing to accept this offer of salvation that God is offering, God will forgive us.”

“And that’s what Easter is all about,” Graham added. “It’s about a new beginning. It’s about a new chance.”

