Van Hollen on Abrego Garcia: I Am Not Defending the Man, I Am Defending Due Process

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that his recent trip to El Salvador was not about defending Kilmar Abrego Garcia but about defending the due process.

Partial transcript as follows:

JONATHAN KARL: As you know, the president himself has been attacking you by pointing out some of the aspects of Abrego Garcia’s record, including the fact that his wife had an order of protection against him in 2021, and — and alleged some pretty serious allegations of abuse, and even that that he had — he had detained her. Are you concerned about your defense of somebody — obviously, everybody in this country — even those undocumented immigrants have rights. But are you concerned about standing so forcefully with somebody that has, you know, at least a questionable record?

VAN HOLLEN: I am not defending the man. I’m defending the rights of this man to due process, and the Trump administration has admitted in court that he was wrongfully detained and wrongfully deported. My mission and my purpose is to make sure that we uphold the rule of law because if we take it away for — from him, we do jeopardize it for everybody else.

And I do want to point out, Karl, yes, the Trump administration is trying to change the story. They’re trying to distract attention. Here’s where they should put their facts: they should put it before the court. They should put up or shut up in court, because Judge Xinis, who’s the district court judge in this case, said and I quote, they put no evidence linking Abrego Garcia to MS-13 or to any other terrorist activity, unquote. She says that a couple times in her decision. So, Mr. President and Republicans and anybody involved with this, take your facts to court. Don’t put everything out on social media. As to his wife, his wife is the one who is asking us all to bring him home, so his rights can be respected.

KARL: And, in fact, even if he is a gang member, that doesn’t mean you don’t have rights, due process rights.

VAN HOLLEN: Well, exactly, but again, the place to litigate that is in the courts and they’ve not put the evidence before the judge in the case. So, again, put up or shut up in court.