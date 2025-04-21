Warner: ‘Way Past Time that Hegseth Should Either Quit or Be Fired’

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) said Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should be fired or resign after reports that military details were shared in a second Signal group chat.

Warner said, “This is a guy that’s in so far over his head that you know, he didn’t say anything there about denying that he did this gross, sloppy misuse of classified information. Sharing now with his family members. We heard about the misuse earlier when this information was shared with other senior members of the of the administration.”

He continued, “It is way past time that Hegseth should either quit or be fired. And I think the question is going to be, Wolf, will my Republican Senate friends, who I know care about our national security, how many more examples of chaos at the Pentagon before they will find their voice and be willing to step up and speak out on the fact that this guy should no longer be secretary of Defense?”

Warner added, “I was down in a couple weeks ago down in Virginia Beach. I had big town hall. Many of the people at the town hall knew people that were on the Truman, which is the aircraft carrier that launched these attacks or the planes that were launched from the aircraft carrier against the Houthis. They knew members on the Truman. They were outraged because they knew if that information had got out, their loved ones could have been, frankly, put in harm’s way in an awful, awful way. So this is such an obvious case of of sloppiness, carelessness, not respect for classified information.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN