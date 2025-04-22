Dershowitz: Harvard Law Doesn’t Focus on Principle and Produces People Like Schiff, Raskin, and Warren

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz stated that “places like Harvard Law School don’t emphasize principle, morality, and neutrality. It’s all about who wins today.” And that produces people like Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

After host Greta Van Susteren referenced past Democratic support for packing the Supreme Court and how if they had done so, it would give President Donald Trump the ability to pack the court, Dershowitz stated, “It just shows you these are such short-sighted, results-oriented, partisan, do it for me now people. They wouldn’t understand a point of principle if they fell over it. These are people who just want to get their way today and tomorrow and not worry about principled decisions or about what the implications could be. If we start packing the court, we’ll never stop packing the court.”

Van Susteren then referenced Schiff and said he was dishonest about Russian collusion, Dershowitz responded, “And it’s all Harvard’s fault.” He then laughed before continuing, “These are my former students. Adam Schiff went to Harvard Law School. Jamie Raskin was in my class. Elizabeth Warren was my colleague for so many years. The problem is that places like Harvard Law School don’t emphasize principle, morality, and neutrality. It’s all about who wins today. And when you educate your people that way, don’t expect anything different. We are no longer a principled nation who make decisions based on neutral, objective principles that are enduring. People like Jefferson and Madison will be turning over in their grave[s] when they see what has happened to today’s Congress. It’s just a shame. And the losers are the american people.”

