Issa: Whether There’s a Peace Deal Is Totally Up to Putin, He’s Been Given Every Opportunity

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) stated that whether any more progress can be made in peace talks over the Russia-Ukraine war is totally up to Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump has been clear to Ukraine that a deal will involve a compromise and so “everything was put into place to give Putin” a chance to agree to a deal.

Guest host Ashley Webster asked, “Congressman, can we make any more progress here, or is this a bit of a lost cause, what say you?”

Issa answered, “Well, this is completely up to — to be honest, to Putin. I think one of the important things to remember is the President started and said, look, I’m going to give Putin a real opportunity, he made it clear to Ukraine that the deal would have to be a compromise deal, something that President Zelensky had absolutely rebuffed with the past administration. So, everything was put into place to give Putin that opportunity. However, as the President implies now, through JD Vance and himself is, there’s no question at all that you’ve got to also support Ukraine if Russia is not willing to come to the table.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett