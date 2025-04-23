Emma-Jo Morris: Pierre Poilievre Is Blowing Canada Election, But It’s Not Too Late

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” former Breitbart News Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris talked about the campaign strategy of Canada’s Pierre Poilievre.

Morris stated, “[W]hat he has done is he has accepted the premise that the CBC and the Liberal Party have put forth, which is Trump bad. … It’s preposterous to reject the United States, as represented by Trump right now, to throw the baby out with the bathwater just because people have a negative opinion of Trump in Canada.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo