Whoopi Goldberg: Unless We Resist Trump ‘We’re Going Down’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that unless Americans resist President Donald Trump’s administration, the country is “going down.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I’m not a glass-half-empty person. I try to be pretty optimistic, but I’m also a realist, and we are in the middle of a constitutional crisis; I don’t care what anybody says. There’s been a benchmark survey U.S.-based professors rate the performance of American democracy on a scale of zero, complete dictatorship which is 100, perfect democracy, at this point in Trump’s second term that figure is now 55.”

She added, “The indicators of a democratic performance including whether or not the government interferes with the press, punishes political opponents, whether the legislature and judiciary can check authority, it’s not happening.”

Goldberg said, “This is a taste of what it’s like to be other in this country. People are recognizing what it is like to be other because now we’re all other. So we must make sure we continue to get out and speak out and resist because unless we do this together, we’re going down, y’all. Unless we stand up and say, hey, I’m looking out for you, you’re looking out for me because this is our country, we beat it up, we can say what we need to say and right now it is still legal to have an opinion in the United States of America.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN