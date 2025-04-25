Alex Marlow: Abolish the Woke Scholastic Book Fair in Schools

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Scholastic.

Marlow stated, “I’m calling for the end of the Scholastic Book Fairs. … Scholastic, who runs these book fairs, is a woke company. I asked Marissa Streit at Prager U who you guys think that you’re competing with…and they said, no, our top competitor is Scholastic.”

He further stated that there are better books that people can buy and people should just go to the library with their children and parents should have better oversight of what their kids read instead of just blindly trusting them at a book fair.

