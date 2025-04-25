FNC’s Keane: Trump Admin.’s Iran Nuke Approach Is on the Same Path as Obama’s Was 

During a portion of an interview set to air on “Life, Liberty, and Levin” that was released on Thursday, Fox News Senior Strategic Analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) said that the Trump administration’s talks with Iran appear to be on the same path as the Obama administration’s path that led to the Iran nuclear deal and allowing Iran to have a nuclear power program doesn’t make any sense.

Keane said, “Iran is going to civil nuclear energy as part of this deal for one reason, and one reason only, so they can graduate that program to a nuclear weapons program. … What I find absolutely stunning about this, Mark, is the Obama administration, back prior to 2015, when they cut a deal with the Iranians, began on the exact same footing that the Trump administration is, you must dismantle the program, you must give your enrichment uranium, you must destroy your advanced centrifuges, and you must give up your ballistic missiles. That was the start point. What they wound up with was something quite different.”

He continued, “And it appears that we are on the same path, quite amazing. And that path is, Iran, you can have civil nuclear power with lower-yield enriched uranium, something less than 4%, which was in the Obama deal. This is what I am told is being discussed. And that is supposedly not a nuclear weapons program. Mark, in 2025, this is a distinction that no longer has a difference…because Iran has advanced centrifuges and a manufacturing capability for them that, in a matter of weeks, can take this low-level enriched uranium for nuclear power purposes…and have it at weapons-grade, ready to build and deploy nuclear weapons. That is what we’re facing. So, to allow them to have ‘civilian nuclear power’, if that is really what’s happening, that makes no sense, given the reality of where Iran is today.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett