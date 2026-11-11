Veterans Day: From Solemn Wreath Laying Ceremonies to Free Restaurant Meals for Those Who Served

America’s 107th anniversary of honoring the U.S. military with Veteran’s Day Wednesday was observed by a range of events from President Donald Trump and first lady Melania commemorating the war dead at Arlington National Cemetery to restaurants serving free meals to veterans across the country.

Local observances were also scheduled throughout the U.S., including even Hollywood where the Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills cemetery, the final resting place of many entertainment industry luminaries, is holding “Honoring the Brave,” which is featuring a flyover and a concert by the Los Angeles Police Concert Band.

The observance of the day has expanded over the decades from way to recognize soldiers in World War I to all those who have served and given their lives for their country.

The day, which is held every November 11, no matter what day of the week it is, was a way to honor soldiers from World War I, also known as “The Great War,” where the United States suffered 116,708 military deaths and 204,002 were wounded.

Previously known as “Armistice Day,” the holiday was celebrated nationally for the first time in 1919 at the direction of former U.S. President Woodrow Wilson. The armistice marked the November 11, 1918 cessation of hostilities between the Allied Powers and Central Powers in that destructive world war.

Congress in 1926 asked that November 11th be officially recognized for World War I veterans, making this year the 100th anniversary of its resolution asking the president to proclaim it for ceremonial purposes.

In 1938, Congress officially designated a federal holiday.

The name was changed from Armistice Day to “Veterans Day” to honor veterans of all wars under the Eisenhower administration in 1954.

Some news outlets, like CBS News, also made the effort to report what “stores were open and closed,” reminding shoppers that major outlets like Costco, Target, Walmart were doing business but also reporting that the Post Office and most banks were observing holiday by closing.

Meanwhile, President Trump and the first lady, along with Vice President J.D. Vance were scheduled to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at 11 a.m. Eastern at the national cemetery, with the president set to deliver remarks 30 minutes later.

Some news outlets took the opportunity reminded their readers of another controversy connected with the president’s efforts to construct additions to the nation’s capital.

The Hill reported:

The sprawling military burial ground has recently been at the center of the debate surrounding the president’s proposed triumphal arch. Some critics of the 250-foot structure argue it would cast a shadow over a portion of the historic cemetery — where over 400,000 people are buried, including former presidents and other prominent political figures. Nine members of the Kennedy family Tuesday joined a lawsuit seeking to prevent the arch’s construction.

Away from the politics of Washington D.C., veterans were told they could find free meals and other promotions at many restaurants across the country, with some including active-duty military members as well.

“About 30 restaurant brands are included in Dinova’s 2026 Veterans Day Dining Guide, according to Alison Quinn, the company’s Florida-based president,” Fox News reported.

It is the fifth year of the guide and includes national and regional outlets like Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Hooters, Outback Steakhouse and Red Lobster restaurants. The dining network includes about 25,000 restaurants and 600 corporate partners, she said.

Quinn said that veterans and active-duty military members should bring identification and check with their local restaurant before visiting as participation and ID requirements can vary by location and offer.

“What we’re starting to see now is it’s going beyond Veterans Day, to try to give back to the vets in a way that is more meaningful,” Quinn told Fox News Digital. “Just not about one day but come back, and we’ll give you something again.”

CBS News detailed he promotions available at a variety of chains:

• Applebee’s: Complimentary full-size entree for active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members

• Chili’s: Free meal for veterans and active military members

• Chipotle: Free chips with either guacamole, queso blanco or salsa, available with a $5 purchase

• Dave and Buster’s: All-day “unlimited game play” and/or one free dessert item with the purchase of a qualifying entree

• IHOP: Free breakfast meal that includes two buttermilk pancakes topped with fruit and whipped cream, eggs, hash browns, and either bacon or pork sausage links

• Food Lion: 10% off at grocery stores for active-duty military personnel and veterans

• Publix: 10% discount for veterans, active military and their families

• Shake Shack: Free ShackBurger for active-duty military personnel and veterans

• Starbucks: Free hot or iced coffee for veterans, military spouses and active military members. Orders must be placed at in-person locations or drive-thrus.

• Wendy’s: A free quarter-pound cheeseburger (Dave’s Single) for veterans and active-duty military

More offers for veterans can be found on the American Legion’s website.

Lest we forget.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.