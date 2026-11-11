With Democrat Gov. Maura Healey heading into her second term in Massachusetts, the Bay State has become one of the most expensive states in the country to live in, and it is now 50 percent more expensive than the national average.

Annual per-capita income has dropped as the governor and Boston Mayor Wu have prioritized the inflow of poorly-educated migrants to boost the housing, retail, and low-productivity sectors. This “Ponzi state” strategy does deliver federal welfare funding to the state, and indirectly, to the Democrats’ political machine — but also drives up housing costs for state residents, damages local schools, expands civic chaos, and pushes out productivity business sectors.

According to a graph published by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, Massachusetts has soared to the top of the list as the worst for affordability.

Other research finds that a family must earn $184,000 a year to be able to afford a single family home in the state. And in 298 of 302 Massachusetts towns, that is more than the typical household even earns.

Meanwhile, as costs have gone up for Massachusetts families, the median household income has actually gone down. Median income fell by 1.0 percent to $106,539 in 2025, causing the state’s average to go from first place to fourth in just a year.

As far as jobs go, the state has even fewer private sector jobs than it did seven years ago.

The state also ranks among the bottom of U.S. states in job growth, coming in at 48th, but number two in the cost of living and also number 2 in the number on immigrants flooding the state.

Utilities have also soared in cost in Massachusetts, and today the cost of energy is 56 percent higher than the U.S. average.

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