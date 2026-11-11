Congressional Equality Caucus Claims Fighting for LGBTQ+ ‘Equality’ Is ‘Fighting for Affordability’

Fighting for “equality” is “fighting for affordability,” the Congressional Equality Caucus claimed in a post this week as Americans begin to notice that many Democrats are taking their once lost culture wars off the back burner and pushing it to the front of their agenda list after the midterm election dust settles.

The Equality Caucus has already garnered attention after openly celebrating what it claimed will be the “GAYEST Congress in history” and praising incoming senators by listing not their priorities or accomplishments but sexual orientations.

Many are noticing that Democrats are beginning to turn the heat back up on culture wars they lost two years ago, despite campaigning on the state of the economy and affordability. However, the Equality Caucus is evidently trying to save face by asserting that fighting for “equality” — leftist speak for boys playing in girls’ sports, taxpayer-funded genital mutilation surgery, and drag queen story hours for children — is somehow connected to fighting for affordability.

“Fighting for equality IS fighting for affordability. When we fight for a more affordable America, we fight for the rights of ALL people to fully participate in our society & economy,” they wrote, failing to explain how their manufactured fight for “equality” connects to actually lowering prices and raising wages for the American people.

“We’re ready to get to work in the 120th Congress to build a more equal & affordable future,” they added — once again, without providing any details on how these two agenda items actually connect.

One clear example of how these two agenda items fail to connect can be seen with a recent discussion on LGBTQ+ online news broadcast Queer News Tonight following the elections. During the segment, Queer News Tonight’s John Hayden excitedly mused that one of the first acts of the Democrat-controlled Congress will be a rule change so transgender Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE), a man who believes he is a woman, will be able to use the women’s bathroom in the halls of Congress.

“Trans dignity, coming to the halls of Congress. Sarah McBride, the Congresswoman from Delaware, easily won re-election last night. Originally elected in 2024, she is the first openly trans woman in Congress. For the past two years, she’s been forced to use the men’s restroom under rules passed by House Republicans,” he said.

“When Democrats take the gavel in January, expect that to change. They vehemently protested the rule two years ago, which specifically was created to target McBride. Soon, Democrats will make the rules and make things right,” he continued, adding that McBride, a man formally known as Tim, “took a lot of flak for not fighting back.”

“Not just trans, but like all the entire LGBTQ plus acronym. We are every two years we have to go and say, ‘Please, please deem us worthy.’ For now, she will be deemed worthy,” Hayden said.

This would clearly be an example of what the Equality Caucus calls fighting for “equality,” yet it remains completely unclear how allowing a biological man who believes he is a woman to use the same restroom as females — particularly in the halls of Congress — directly ties to lowering costs for Americans.