Never Trumpers’ Goal: ‘Destroy All Monsters… Destroy Trump’

Democrats should focus all their efforts on destroying President Donald Trump’s polls, popularity, and reputation, says an enraged editor at the anti-Trump media site created by Bill Kristol.

Democrats should “have one mission and one mission only for the next two years,” editor Jonathan Last wrote November 11, adding:

Destroy Trump’s political standing. You think he’s finished? That he’s had enough? No. Hit him again.

His headline said: “Destroy All Monsters: This isn’t the time for negotiation. It’s the time for ruthless aggression.”

Last wants to exile Trump and his populists from the GOP. But his rage for total political war will help Trump resist the pro-amnesty pressure and persuasion from Democrats and his donors. Once Trump’s political support disappears after an amnesty, he will be further exposed to threats and lawsuits by the enraged Democratic base.

Democratic consultant James Carville showed the rage in a November video:

The main thing the Democratic base wants, I can report this to you, it’s not Medicare for all. It’s not DEI. It’s not any of that shit. What they want is to humiliate Donald Trump. That’s right! The Democratic base, more than anything, wants to humiliate that son of a bitch at every point that we possibly can. We want to watch him wither in anguish, in misery, in pain.

At the Bulwark, Last wants to destroy Trump’s populist movement, and then rebuild the GOP in Kristol’s image — as a pro-migration, citizen-discarding, investor-first, global military Goliath.

Kristol said during Trump’s first term:

You can make a case that America has been great because every — I think John Adams said this — basically if you are in free society, a capitalist society, after two or three, four, generations of hard work everyone becomes kind of decadent, lazy, spoiled — whatever. Then, luckily, you have these waves of people coming in from Italy, Ireland, Russia, and now Mexico, who really want to work hard and really want to succeed and really want their kids to live better lives than them and aren’t sort of clipping coupons or hoping that they can hang on and meanwhile grew up as spoiled kids and so forth.

The same pressure should be applied to any GOP legislators who back Trump, Last added:

The job of this next Democratic Congress is to make Trump pay for his unpopular actions and then make Republicans pay for staying with him. Relentlessly. Remorselessly. Democrats only get to build a better world later if they get this job done first.

Carveille also wants revenge on Republicans who back Trump, saying:

And for God’s sakes, follow those idiot kids that he has. Follow the idiots that are surrounding him. Follow the people in the United States government that are engaged in treasonous behavior.

Ironically, Bulwark editor Jonathan Last earned a biology degree in college. But federal rules have imported so many biologists via the F-1, J-1, and H-1B cheap-labor programs that few American biologists can find jobs in their profession: