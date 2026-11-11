Kennedy Family Joins Lawsuit to Stop Trump’s Arch over Arlington, Saying It Would Shadow JFK’s Gravesite

The descendants of late Senators Robert F. Kennedy and Ted Kennedy have joined a lawsuit to stop the construction of an arch at Arlington National Cemetery, saying it “will permanently cast a shadow” over the Kennedys’ gravesites.

On Tuesday, nine members of the Kennedy family asked a federal court in Washington, DC, to join existing lawsuits aimed at stopping the planned 250-foot triumphal arch, according to a report by the New York Times.

“A towering arch casting shadows across the graves of our father, mother, and uncles, as well as the graves of so many who have served our country, would also cast a shadow over our democratic principles,” Rory Kennedy and Maxwell Kennedy — Robert F. Kennedy’s children — said.

They added that the arch over Arlington National Cemetery would be “undermining the safeguards established by our elected representatives to protect this hallowed ground for generations to come.”

“Today, members of the Kennedy family are joining with the other litigants in this case to protect this historic site — and to defend the rule of law and separation of powers,” the Kennedy family said.

Notably, both Robert F. Kennedy and Ted Kennedy are buried near their brother, President John F. Kennedy.

The legal filing further argues that the arch would obstruct the historic sightline to the eternal flame memorializing President Kennedy, “destroying an essential element of the gravesite’s design.”

The planned arch, a project of President Donald Trump’s, has reportedly also faced legal scrutiny from veterans, historians, and the governments of the District of Columbia, Virginia, and Arlington County.

On Thursday, the National Capital Planning Commission gave final approval to the project, but a federal judge promptly halted construction for 14 days pending further court review of the legal challenges.

If construction is allowed to move forward, the arch would stand between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.