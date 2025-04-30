Sen. Kennedy: Democrats ‘Not Defined’ Principles But ‘Hatred’ of Trump

On Tuesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) criticized Democrats for their lack of substance, calling their ideas “shallow” and their passions “immature.”

According to the Louisiana Republican, the opposition party is defined by a hatred of President Donald Trump instead of substance.

“Let me start with my Democratic colleagues,” Kennedy said. “A charitable interpretation of the behavior of the Democratic Party may exist, but I can’t think of one. I think — I think most fair-minded Americans think today’s Democratic Party looks like the game room in a mental hospital. It’s exquisitely shambolic. The only thing the Democrats contribute to the discussion is just a bunch of rabid barking. Many Democrats still drink their caramel Frappuccinos and they carry their NPR tote bags, but their ideas are either non-existent or they’re shallow, and their passions are immature.”

He continued, “The Democratic Party today is not defined by its principles. It’s defined by one thing. It’s hatred of President Trump, even when he’s right. For example, in the first 100 days, President Trump secured the border. The Democrats were opposed. In his first 100 days, President Trump got rid of racial quotas. The Democratic Party was opposed. In his first 100 days, President Trump started deregulating the economy. You mentioned it, Sean, getting rid of rules and regulations. The Democrats were opposed and are opposed.”

“The president began the process, he and Mr. Musk, of scrubbing the budget, getting rid of the spending porn, the Democrats were opposed,” Kennedy added. “The president, in his first 100 days, has backed Israel, he stood up to China, and he stood up to Iran. The Democrats are opposed. And the final point I would make that I haven’t heard anybody talk about it today is Europe. President Trump has changed Europe. The Democrats were opposed. We both know, Sean, that President Trump — he exists loudly and his loud existence has awakened the Europeans from their slumber with respect to their economic model and their national defense. The Europeans are nine times richer than the Russians. Why should Americans have to pay for their national defense? And the president has demanded a change there. I don’t mean to be unkind, but, you know, some — I would rather watch reruns of ‘The View’ for the rest of eternity than to listen to some of my Democratic colleagues. And I think I’m pretty tolerant.”

