CNN’s Tapper: JD Vance’s Comments on Waltz’s Ouster ‘Wild’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper said Vice President JD Vance comments about Mike Waltz’s ouster from his national security role were “wild.”

On Fox News, Vance said, “We brought Mike on to do some serious reforms in the National Security Council. He has done that. I like Mike. I think he’s a great guy. He’s got the trust of both me and the president. But we also thought that he’d make a better U.N. ambassador as we get beyond this stage of the reforms that we’ve made to the National Security Council…If the president wanted to fire him over the Signal thing, which, by the way, was a total nothingburger of a story, he would’ve just done it.”

Tapper said, “Not at all a total nothingburger of a story. What a wild thing to say.”

He asked, “What do you make of him saying it’s a nothingburger and this move today had nothing to do with that?”

Former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta said, “I think one of the big problems with the president and the vice president and the administration generally, is that they just don’t speak the truth to the American people. They’re always looking for an excuse. They’re always looking to blame somebody else. They’re always working to kind of downplay some of the most serious mistakes I’ve ever seen in terms of security breaches.”

