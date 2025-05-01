Fox News Channel’s Steve Doocy to Leave ‘Fox & Friends’ Morning Show for ‘New Role’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” co-host Steve Doocy revealed to viewers he was giving up his long-time hosting duties.

Doocy first joined the Fox News Channel in 199,6 and in 1998, he took the co-hosting role at “Fox & Friends.”

Doocy told viewers that while he would not be on the “curvy couch,” he would still maintain a role on the network’s morning show.

The news, initially reported by Mediaite, described his future duties as a “new role.”

